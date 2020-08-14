Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lupita Nyong'o in Princess-Worthy Prada

This look will go down as one of the all-time Hollywood classics.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Perhaps this will make me something of a fashion traitor, but when it comes to all-time memorable red carpet looks, sometimes I find the simplest looks are the best. While I love a risky, statement-making choice, the fact of the matter remains that the classics just stand up better to the test of time.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Take, for example, Lupita Nyong'o's powder blue, custom Prada gown worn to the 2014 Oscars. It is an almost deceptively simple dress in pleated silk, cut low at the front and at the back. But a closer look reveals subtle crystal details at the edges of the pleats of the skirt that catch the light without being distracting. It's been six years, and this outfit — completely Disney princess worthy! — is as fresh as it was when it first hit the red carpet.

Stylist Micaela Erlanger kept the accessories simple, with a matching clutch and platforms, also by Prada, Fred Leighton jewels and a single crystal headband. It was Nyong'o who added the best accessory of all: The Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "12 Years a Slave". (And also, her hilarious, scene-stealing brother Peter.)

And the best part of all is that Nyong'o clearly loved it, too; nearly every photo of her from the evening involved smiling or twirling.

Capture your own princess moment (Oscar not included) with one of these picks:

