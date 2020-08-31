I Have Been Telling Y'all We Need to Talk About Machine Gun Kelly's Style!

Photo: Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images

Let the record state that, nearly four years ago, right here on this very website, I wrote an article entitled, "We Need to Talk About Machine Gun Kelly's Style." I linked it right there so you can read it again, but just in case you didn't click, it's an interview with Morgan Pinney, the stylist who works with MGK, né Colson Baker, talking about why he goes for a rock-star vibe and how they experiment with brands like Rick Owens and Gosha Rubchinskiy.

And that was before he started getting acclaim for his acting roles in "The Dirt" and "Big Time Adolescence," scored a fashion campaign with John Varvatos and became tabloid fodder thanks to a friendship with none other than the progenitor of BDE, Pete Davidson, and a relationship with one of the actual hottest women on the planet, Megan Fox. Like, seriously, I don't know who I'm more jealous of in that one.

But I guess I needed to rent out a billboard in Times Square to get the message across, because y'all still slept on him! Flash-forward to Sunday night, when my phone started blowing up with messages from friends asking if I'd seen "my boy" in a highlighter pink Berluti suit with matching sleeveless turtleneck at the VMAs. Those who were not already in the know, including people I saw on Twitter, were asking: "Is Machine Gun Kelly....hot?"

Yea, dudes! Obviously!

The man can pull off just about any look, which is why it continues to mystify me that more fashion brands aren't throwing themselves at him. (Hedi Slimane where are you at, my guy?!) This Kris Van Assche designed set is the perfect example: The proportions sit perfectly on his frame and the color pops against his bleached hair. Plus, that pearl necklace? Chef's kiss! And the hidden genius of it is that the hot pink shades match the color scheme of his upcoming pop-punk inspired album, "Tickets to My Downfall."

The icing on the cake was watching him accept the award for Best Alternative Video, because actually, on top of being stylish and hot, MGK is a complete sweetheart and unafraid to be sincere. He went on to wear a blue nylon jumpsuit from DSquared2 to present an award later in the evening, and filmed pre-taped, pre-show performances in another combo of cool looks.

Photo: Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images

Anyway, I'd say that I hate to say I told you so, but that's a lie, I love to say, "I told you so." Welcome, and don't forget to pre-order "Tickets to My Downfall," out September 25th.

