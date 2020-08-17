Must Read: Martin Margiela Breaks His Silence in New Documentary, Ralph Lauren on Diversity

Maison Margiela's Fall 2020 show. Photo: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

New documentary probes the mysterious Martin Margiela

Martin Margiela is famously anti-fame. And though a new documentary on the legendary designer keeps his face hidden throughout the film, it uncovers other aspects of his life and the influential career he stepped away from in 2009, writes Melissa Locker. {Marie Claire}

How Ralph Lauren does diversity

Christina Binkley talks to Ralph Lauren about the internal employee listening sessions his brand initiated in response to George Floyd's murder. They also discuss how the brand has been building diverse representation into its ads for decades — along with a few missteps along the way. {Vogue Business}

How Depop and High Fashion Twitter are evolving traditional fashion jobs

Depop sellers are becoming the new retailer buyers, High Fashion Twitter is the new unfiltered fashion commentary source and influencer marketing agents are the new modeling scouts, argues Alexandra Mondalek. These are just a few of the traditional fashion jobs that are evolving in new ways. {Nylon}

Loewe is launching a line of vegetable garden-inspired home scents

Ever wanted your house to smell like tomato leaves or a "luscious pea"? Designer Jonathan Anderson has, if the new line of vegetable garden-inspired home scents he's releasing with Loewe is any indication. The line, launching Sept. 3, will include candles, wax candle holders, home fragrances, rattan diffusers and soap. {Fashionista inbox}

