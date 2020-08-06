Must Read: Megan Thee Stallion Lands a Beauty Contract, La La Anthony Covers 'Essence'

Megan Thee Stallion for Revlon. Photo: Courtesy of Revlon

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Megan Thee Stallion is the new face of Revlon

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been tapped as the new face of Revlon, joining the brand's current celebrity spokesperson lineup of Ashley Graham, Gal Gadot, Sofia Carson, Jessica Jung, Adwoa Aboah and Eniola Abioro. "To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I’m excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women," she said in a press statement. {Fashionista Inbox}

La La Anthony covers the September/October issue of 'Essence'

Multi-hyphenate La La Anthony covers the September/October issue of Essence, with an accompanying profile by the publication's Deputy Editor, Allison McGevna. In the interview, Anthony discusses her new show on Starz, being an advocate for Afro-Latinas and how she's seeking balance and practicing self-care amid the pandemic. {Essence}

How will menswear weather Covid-19?

QZ's Marc Bain wonders whether men's suiting will survive Covid-19 in his latest report. "The men's suit business has been in decline for years in the US, thanks to the century-long trend of clothes getting more casual and even the most conservative office places loosening up dress codes," he writes. "But during the Covid-19 pandemic, having a substantial business in suits has become an outright liability." {QZ}

A Black fashion executive shares his experiences with racism in the industry

Kevin Fegans, the founder of The Communications Bureau in L.A., shares his experiences with racism throughout his career in fashion in an op-ed published on Business of Fashion. Throughout his years working for companies like Ellen Tracy, Miss Sixty, Asos and Condé Nast, he says he "learned to ignore these racial microaggressions and [compartmentalize] my feelings about race relations in an effort to pursue my career." {Business of Fashion}

