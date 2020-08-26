Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Anine Bing Pants Edition

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

Over the past few weeks, Meghan Markle has made a handful of (virtual) appearances to support causes and organizations that are important for her — from delivering the keynote address at the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit to interviewing The 19th co-founder and CEO Emily Ramshaw at the non-profit newsroom's The 19th Represents Summit to joining a voter registration #CouchParty hosted by Michelle Obama's When We All Vote. (She's also been photographed volunteering for Baby2Baby in South L.A.) And she's not stopping: On Tuesday, MAKERS teased a sit-down interview between the Duchess of Sussex and Gloria Steinem (above), to be released on Wednesday, where they "discuss representation, why each vote matters and how all women 'are linked, not ranked.'"

The conversation was filmed outside — with Markle and Steinem seated at a social distance — in a backyard, which made for a casual environment. (Some dogs even joined!) The Duchess of Sussex dressed appropriately, in a white T-shirt, easy striped trousers by Anine Bing ($249) and wrap-around sandals by Stella McCartney (on sale for $318 in a camel color). She topped it off with Janessa Leone's Serena hat ($356). (The accessories brand announced on Instagram that it would donate "10% of proceeds on all orders made online through Sunday (8/30) to @iamavoter, a nonpartisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement.")

Make sure to follow MAKERS to see the conversation in full when it drops.

See more things the Duchess of Sussex has worn in the gallery below:

