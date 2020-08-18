Must Read: Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' Necklace Went Viral, Holding Retailers Responsible for Wage Theft in Garment Factories

Photo: DNCC via Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Michelle Obama's DNC 'VOTE' necklace went viral

As Americans reflect on Michelle Obama's powerful address from the DNC on Monday, Vanessa Friedman of The New York Times — along with much of the internet — has turned her attention (in part) to Obama's "VOTE" necklace. "The necklace had been custom-ordered through ByChari, an independent, Black-owned, female-led jewelry business founded by Chari Cuthbert, born in Jamaica and now based in Los Angeles," writes Friedman. "Beneath them she wore a simple bronze silk shirt from Nanushka, another female-founded independent brand and one of the newer names at New York Fashion Week, all of which have been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The choices were not just about style, but about the way every decision can address the wider crises we face." {The New York Times}

Why aren't retailers held responsible for garment worker wage theft?

This is the question Laurence Darmiento explores for The Los Angeles Times, pointing out that labor practices within many Los Angeles apparel factories are far from ethical. And for the most part, retailers who sell those garments haven't been held accountable. But workers' advocates have proposed a new bill, SB 1399, which would bring major reform. "[The] legislation would turn the traditional pay structure on its head while holding online shops such as Fashion Nova and other retailers including Nordstrom responsible for any wage theft that occurs in the making of their apparel," explains Darmiento. {The Los Angeles Times}

Can fashion adapt to a new, post-pandemic way of life?

Business of Fashion's Cathleen Chen outlines ways in which the fashion industry can pivot and change to find relevance in a post-pandemic world. She points to getting into home decor and "nesting," catering to "bifurcated" wardrobes, pivoting to new categories and committing to social justice advocacy as tactics for adjusting to what consumers are seeking now and into the future. {Business of Fashion}

Photographers on how coronavirus changed street style

For Bustle, Amira Rasool turned to photographers including Phil Oh, Seleen Saleh and Darrel Hunter for their thoughts on how street style has changed forever as the result of the coronavirus pandemic. In some ways, experts think it will change for the better: "I think street style will be more focused on people with style and not how much money they have," says Saleh. "I have always looked for people I thought were interesting or cool to me.” {Bustle}

