What Everyone Wore to the 2020 Virtual MTV VMAs
The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards were the first major U.S. award show to take place amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Normally a highly-publicized, star-studded blowout, the event took place virtually: Select segments and performances filmed in New York City, but for the most part, celebrities "walked" the red carpet from the socially-distant comfort of their homes (or shelter-in-place locale of choice). That didn't stop anyone from turning out looks, though.
Host Keke Palmer mastered the art of the mid-show outfit change, donning looks by Area, Valentino and Ralph & Russo. Miley Cyrus and Madison Beer both posed on the MTV VMAs step-and-repeat wearing Mugler by Casey Cadwallader. And Lady Gaga stepped out in ensemble after show-stopping ensembles, from a metallic Area number to a green Christopher John Rogers gown — all with their own artful mask.
See all the looks from the virtual 2020 MTV VMAs in the galleries, below.
"Arrivals"
Keke Palmer hosting
Performances
Presenters
Acceptances
Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.