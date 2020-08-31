What Everyone Wore to the 2020 Virtual MTV VMAs

From an epic Christopher John Rogers moment to lots of Mugler.
Lady Gaga wearing Christopher John Rogers Virtual MTV VMAs 2020

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards were the first major U.S. award show to take place amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Normally a highly-publicized, star-studded blowout, the event took place virtually: Select segments and performances filmed in New York City, but for the most part, celebrities "walked" the red carpet from the socially-distant comfort of their homes (or shelter-in-place locale of choice). That didn't stop anyone from turning out looks, though.

Host Keke Palmer mastered the art of the mid-show outfit change, donning looks by Area, Valentino and Ralph & Russo. Miley Cyrus and Madison Beer both posed on the MTV VMAs step-and-repeat wearing Mugler by Casey Cadwallader. And Lady Gaga stepped out in ensemble after show-stopping ensembles, from a metallic Area number to a green Christopher John Rogers gown — all with their own artful mask. 

See all the looks from the virtual 2020 MTV VMAs in the galleries, below.

"Arrivals"

Black Eyed Peas Arrivals MTV VMAs 2020
Miley Cyrus wearing Mugler Arrivals MTV VMAs 2020
Lady Gaga wearing AREA Arrivals MTV VMAs 2020
Keke Palmer hosting

Keke Palmer Hosting 3 MTV VMAs 2020
Keke Palmer wearing Area Arrivals MTV VMAs 2020
Keke Palmer wearing Ralph and Russo Hosting MTV VMAs 2020
Performances

Lady Gaga Performance 1 MTV VMAs 2020
Presenters

Machine Gun Kelly Acceptance MTV VMAs 2020
Kelly Clarkson Presenting MTV VMAs 2020
Machine Gun Kelly Acceptance MTV VMAs 2020
Acceptances

Lady Gaga wearing Christopher John Rogers Acceptance MTV VMAs 2020
