What Everyone Wore to the 2020 Virtual MTV VMAs

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards were the first major U.S. award show to take place amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Normally a highly-publicized, star-studded blowout, the event took place virtually: Select segments and performances filmed in New York City, but for the most part, celebrities "walked" the red carpet from the socially-distant comfort of their homes (or shelter-in-place locale of choice). That didn't stop anyone from turning out looks, though.

Host Keke Palmer mastered the art of the mid-show outfit change, donning looks by Area, Valentino and Ralph & Russo. Miley Cyrus and Madison Beer both posed on the MTV VMAs step-and-repeat wearing Mugler by Casey Cadwallader. And Lady Gaga stepped out in ensemble after show-stopping ensembles, from a metallic Area number to a green Christopher John Rogers gown — all with their own artful mask.

See all the looks from the virtual 2020 MTV VMAs in the galleries, below.

"Arrivals"

18 Gallery 18 Images

Keke Palmer hosting

5 Gallery 5 Images

Performances

11 Gallery 11 Images

Presenters

2 Gallery 2 Images

Acceptances

5 Gallery 5 Images

