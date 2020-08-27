The Official September 2020 NYFW Calendar Is Here

Photo: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Ever since the pandemic first broke out, industry professionals have been wondering what it might mean for fashion week in the fall.

Now we have a little bit more of an idea of what to expect: The CFDA just released the official schedule for New York Fashion Week. Taking place from September 13-16, the event will be shorter than it's been in the past, with the majority of presentations falling on the 14th, 15th and 16th.

The roster of designers on the schedule includes some notable names like Tom Ford, Eckhaus Latta and Chromat. But perhaps just as striking are the names not on the list, like NYFW stalwarts Marc Jacobs and Oscar de la Renta.

What's not clear from the CFDA schedule, but will likely serve as the largest factor framing the experience of fashion week this season, is that most of the designers showing are not planning to do so in person. Instead, "attending fashion week" will mean watching a series of digital presentations or shows on screens from inside one's own home — which means there will likely be no throngs of street style photographers waiting at intersections around Soho or international influencers greeting one another with air kisses.

There are a few exceptions to the in-person rule, most notably in the form of Christian Siriano, Jason Wu and Rebecca Minkoff, who are all partnering with Lowe's to create IRL sets. But for the most part, it's going to be a very digital season, with designers and brands showing via the CFDA's Runway360 platform.

"The innovative Runway360 digital platform... allows brands the flexibility to show their collections in a variety of formats and at a time that works for them, and engages domestic and international press, consumers and retailers, most of which are not currently able to travel to New York," the CFDA said in a statement.

CFDA CEO Steven Kolb added that 15 new brands were showing on the schedule this year, and that they "might not have had the opportunity to share their collections to a global audience without access to Runway360."

