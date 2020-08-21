13 Leather Tote Bags on Sale To Trick You Into Thinking You're Going Back to the Office

Photo: Imaxtree

We've all spent the last few months battling scorching temperatures and sweat-inducing humidity, so we'll go ahead and speak for the majority here: We're ready for fall and all the cozy accessories and pumpkin spice lattes that come with it. And what's a fantasy fall wardrobe without a killer leather tote bag? Below, we present you with a 13 carryalls on sale that will help you achieve your dream fall aesthetic and get you ready to go back to the office — whether or not that's happening anytime soon. Happy hunting!

13 Gallery 13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

