Must Read: How Paloma Elsesser Found Her Voice, Jil Sander Is Restarting Her Collaboration with Uniqlo

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

How Paloma Elsesser found her voice

Over the past few years, Paloma Elsesser has established herself not only as an incredible model, but also as a force for change and an advocate inside the fashion industry for those who haven't historically had a voice. She talks with GQ's Gabriella Paiella about how she found her voice, what Instagram means to her today and how she's feeling about her incredible Fall 2020 runway season. {GQ}

Jil Sander is restarting her collaboration with Uniqlo

Fashion editors and savvy shoppers alike were obsessed with Jil Sander's collaboration with Uniqlo, which made it extra devastating when the line went on hiatus in 2011. Well, exciting news for minimalists with gaps in their wardrobe: +J will be returning to stores just in time for fall shopping, debuting in October. {Fashionista Inbox}

Reading into Melania Trump's RNC fashion

First Lady Melania Trump made a rare public speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday evening, speaking out against bullying and the racial and health crises currently dividing the nation. Vanessa Friedman attempts to parse out what role her army-green Alexander McQueen look played in the appearance. {New York Times}

Topicals is the newest skin-care brand aimed at people with chronic skin conditions

After struggling with chronic skin conditions of their own, Olamide Olowe and Claudia Teng decided to team up on a line of skin-care products created for people like them. At InStyle, Brandi Fowler speaks with the duo about raising $2.6 million in funding and the importance of keeping their products affordable. {InStyle}

