Must Read: Can Paris Fashion Week Survive a Second Coronavirus Wave, Black Women Share Personal Hair Stories

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Can Paris Fashion Week survive a second wave of coronavirus?

French fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton and Chanel have remained steadfast in their plans to put on live shows this fall during Paris Fashion Week, despite rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the region. It remains to be seen whether guests would attend in-person or via live stream, and discussions of social distancing and other safety measures are also ongoing. Regardless of how the events take place, the majority of international press and buyers are not expected to attend in person. {Business of Fashion}

Black women share personal stories about hair as part of Elle.com's 'State of Black Beauty'

As part of Elle.com's inaugural "State of Black Beauty" package created by Chloe Hall, Angel Lenise and Nerisha Penrose, which debuted on the site on Thursday, a group of 20 Black women shared their personal hair stories and allowed the publication to record them in their own voices (which were then et to accompanying illustrations by Joelle Avelino). The stories are reflective of "the first moment of isolation and feeling of other from those who don't understand the history, the richness and the texture of Black hair and the stories it tells," and each one is unique, yet emblematic of a certain shared experience for the women. {Elle}

'Vogue' features people who work behind-the-scenes in fashion

Vogue photographed and profiled 67 people who "make fashion happen," working behind the scenes of the industry and often not getting their due. Shot by Ethan James Green, the images showcase "fall's standout looks" for the publication's September issue. "Fashion is bigger than the designers and models who fill the pages of Vogue," reads the introduction to the package. "Behind the scenes, there's a vibrant patchwork of talent at play: assistants, store clerks, personal shoppers, tailors, students, set designers and dozens of others who make fashion happen."{Vogue}

Fashion critic Vanessa Friedman on the Trump family's RNC display

As the final evening of the Republican National Convention came to a close on Thursday, New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman reflected on the Trump family's style choices and the overall spectacle they created. She likened the sleek, black outfits donned by Trump daughters Ivanka and Tiffany and Donald Trump Jr. girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle to a "disconcerting...Trumpian version of 'Charlie's Angels'" and deconstructed Melania Trump's choice of a neon-green Valentino dress, both noting its non-American-made origin and its unintentional ability to serve as a green screen playground for internet jokesters. {The New York Times}

