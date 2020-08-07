Sponsored Story

PARULINA Is Hiring An Entry-Level Office Assistant In Greenwich, CT

PARULINA couture fine jewelry is looking for an office assistant to work alongside the COO and CEO.
parulina logo

PARULINA couture fine jewelry is looking for an office assistant to work alongside the COO and CEO.. Should be a resident of Greenwich or nearby. This is an entry-level position. 

Must have stellar references

Job Responsibilities:

  • Creating look-books and excel sheets
  • Maintain and share calendar events with Coo and Ceo
  • Manage inventory and shipping
  • Arrange meetings with clients and PR
  • Proper clean up and set up after meetings
  • Handle returns and exchanges
  • Coordinate shipments
  • Must have Mac experience
  • Experience with photoshop a plus
  • Must have a bachelors degree
  • And general office assistant duties 

To Apply: Please send your resume to office@parulina.com, subject line Office Assistant.

