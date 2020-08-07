PARULINA Is Hiring An Entry-Level Office Assistant In Greenwich, CT
PARULINA couture fine jewelry is looking for an office assistant to work alongside the COO and CEO.. Should be a resident of Greenwich or nearby. This is an entry-level position.
Must have stellar references
Job Responsibilities:
- Creating look-books and excel sheets
- Maintain and share calendar events with Coo and Ceo
- Manage inventory and shipping
- Arrange meetings with clients and PR
- Proper clean up and set up after meetings
- Handle returns and exchanges
- Coordinate shipments
- Must have Mac experience
- Experience with photoshop a plus
- Must have a bachelors degree
- And general office assistant duties
To Apply: Please send your resume to office@parulina.com, subject line Office Assistant.