PARULINA Is Hiring An Entry-Level Office Assistant In Greenwich, CT

PARULINA couture fine jewelry is looking for an office assistant to work alongside the COO and CEO.. Should be a resident of Greenwich or nearby. This is an entry-level position.

Must have stellar references

Job Responsibilities:

Creating look-books and excel sheets

Maintain and share calendar events with Coo and Ceo

Manage inventory and shipping

Arrange meetings with clients and PR

Proper clean up and set up after meetings

Handle returns and exchanges

Coordinate shipments

Must have Mac experience

Experience with photoshop a plus

Must have a bachelors degree

And general office assistant duties

To Apply: Please send your resume to office@parulina.com, subject line Office Assistant.