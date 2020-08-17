Supreme Is Collaborating With Pat McGrath on a Red Lipstick

Supreme x Pat McGrath Labs. Photo: Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

In just the past few years, skateboarding and streetwear brand Supreme has collaborated with the likes of Louis Vuitton, Barbour, MetroCards, The New York Post, Lacoste and Comme des Garçons and Nike simultaneously, among many others. So why not apply all that red-branded name recognition to a lipstick, already? That's exactly the plan, it turns out: As part of the brand's Fall/Winter 2020 accessories lineup, it will be collaborating with none other than Pat McGrath Labs on a Supreme-branded red lipstick, a Supreme-inspired true red version of the existing Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick formula.

The "iconic collaboration," as a press release from Pat McGrath Labs calls it, marks Supreme's first-ever foray into beauty, a one-shade red lipstick housed in a signature enamel Pat McGrath Labs lipstick tube, emblazoned (of course) with the blocky Supreme logo.

But lipstick isn't the only somewhat unexpected item in brand's Fall/Winter 2020 accessories lineup. It seems that in 2020, absolutely anything goes: According to Hypebeast, Supreme's forthcoming accessories offerings will include collaborations with brands as varied as watch brand Jacob & Co., the 'Mortal Kombat' franchise (?), 'Chucky' (like, the horror movie character??), Colgate (toothpaste???) and more.

As for the Pat McGrath Labs collab, an official release (er, drop) date has yet to be announced, but the product will sell exclusively on Supreme's own website; neither Pat McGrath Labs nor its stateside retail partner Sephora will have it on offer. Supreme certainly knows how to sell exclusivity.

