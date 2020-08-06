Great Outfits in Fashion History: Penélope Cruz Looking Like a Chic Stick of Butter at Cannes

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Penélope Cruz is, as cannot be denied, iconically beautiful. She is perhaps known more for her trendsetting beauty looks and envy-inducing hair (and, of course, her exceptional acting abilities), but I've always been a fan of her effortless, often pared-back-yet-sexy outfits as well — especially circa the late '90s/early 2000s.

While looking through old photos of her, I was immediately struck by this look, which she wore to a daytime photo call at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival, where she was promoting "Woman on Top." I've always loved daytime Cannes photos, where celebrities are always embracing this rich, French-Riviera-chic vibe, while wearing outfits that are much easier to recreate at home than the gowns we see at nighttime red-carpet events — and this is no exception.

Cruz's endless, silky, highlighted hair is extremely Y2K, but otherwise this look is totally timeless, but also strangely of the (current) moment? You can't go wrong with this all-cream color palette, which one might today refer to as "stick of butter" (c/o Man Repeller's Harling Ross). The dainty necklace and stud earrings are perfectly understated. The cardigan adds just the right amount of preppy-chic. And those mules with bow details? Pretty sure those are on a By Far mood board at this very moment.

If I had literally anywhere to go this summer, I would be copying every detail of this look for my next outing. Add a little cream to your wardrobe via the gallery below.

