Pier59 Studios Is Hiring A Content Creator In New York, NY
Organization: Pier59 Studios
Website: http://www.pier59studios.com
Country: United States
Location: New York, New York
Sector: Entertainment/Film/Video
Position Level: Entry Level
Education: None Specified
Position Type: Full Time Permanent
Description
- Work with the Senior Manager of Social Media to manage Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube channels and help grow their audiences
- Work with cross-functional teams to create and maintain the social media calendar
- Manage social media content calendar based on marketing campaigns, brand initiatives and relevant cultural moments
- Stay on top of social media trends and algorithm changes
- Maintain and develop Pier59 Studios brand voices through platform specific copy and captions
- Engage in daily brand-related social conversations with followers across social platforms
- Experienced in creating content for social media
- Aware of how posts should be customized for each platform
- A creative and clean writer with a strong fashion and photography sensibility
- Social media obsessed with experience growing accounts
- Excellent social media etiquette and moderation skills. We’re looking to engage with our audience.
- Video editing experience in a high volume, deadline driven & organized workflow
- Demonstrated knowledge of Adobe Premiere and experience with the Adobe suite
- Assist in creating engaging and share worthy content, including photo and video editing
- Upload content to relevant social media platforms
- Assist in the sourcing and organization of photo and video assets
- Work with the on-site team to create and implement social media campaigns
- Assist shooting and editing on-site social and event related content
- Researching and editing b-roll for video segments
- Setting up shoots on location and in studio
- Inserting subtitles and syncing audio files
- Update web platforms weekly
- Conduct visual research to find photographs for the Instagram feed Qualifications
- Digitally savvy with social media platforms
- High attention to detail with ability to navigate multiple, competing priorities simultaneously in a fast-paced environment
- Excellent verbal, written, and presentation skills
- Proficient with Adobe CC (Photoshop, Premiere)
- Basic stills photography using professional/pro-sumer grade cameras and lighting
- Experience with photography and videography (behind the scenes and events)
- Ability to work closely with other team members to execute methodically Special Skills Wanted
- Motion Graphics/Gif creation
- Animation
- Photography
- Content Research
Application Instructions / Public Contact Information
Please address cover letter & CV to Brian Lynch at sm@pier59.com