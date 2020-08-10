Sponsored Story

Pier59 Studios Is Hiring A Content Creator In New York, NY

Pier59 is a photography studio in NYC designed to serve the diverse needs of the world's top creative minds in fashion and entertainment.
Organization: Pier59 Studios
Website: http://www.pier59studios.com
Country: United States
Location: New York, New York

Sector: Entertainment/Film/Video
Position Level: Entry Level
Education: None Specified
Position Type: Full Time Permanent

Description

  • Work with the Senior Manager of Social Media to manage Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube channels and help grow their audiences
  • Work with cross-functional teams to create and maintain the social media calendar 
  • Manage social media content calendar based on marketing campaigns, brand initiatives and relevant cultural moments
  • Stay on top of social media trends and algorithm changes
  • Maintain and develop Pier59 Studios brand voices through platform specific copy and captions
  • Engage in daily brand-related social conversations with followers across social platforms
  • Experienced in creating content for social media
  • Aware of how posts should be customized for each platform
  • A creative and clean writer with a strong fashion and photography sensibility
  • Social media obsessed with experience growing accounts
  • Excellent social media etiquette and moderation skills. We’re looking to engage with our audience.
  • Video editing experience in a high volume, deadline driven & organized workflow
  • Demonstrated knowledge of Adobe Premiere and experience with the Adobe suite
  • Assist in creating engaging and share worthy content, including photo and video editing
  • Upload content to relevant social media platforms
  • Assist in the sourcing and organization of photo and video assets
  • Work with the on-site team to create and implement social media campaigns 
  • Assist shooting and editing on-site social and event related content
  • Researching and editing b-roll for video segments
  • Setting up shoots on location and in studio 
  • Inserting subtitles and syncing audio files 
  • Update web platforms weekly
  • Conduct visual research to find photographs for the Instagram feed Qualifications
  • Digitally savvy with social media platforms
  • High attention to detail with ability to navigate multiple, competing priorities simultaneously in a fast-paced environment
  • Excellent verbal, written, and presentation skills
  • Proficient with Adobe CC (Photoshop, Premiere)
  • Basic stills photography using professional/pro-sumer grade cameras and lighting
  • Experience with photography and videography (behind the scenes and events)
  • Ability to work closely with other team members to execute methodically Special Skills Wanted
  • Motion Graphics/Gif creation
  • Animation
  • Photography
  • Content Research

Application Instructions / Public Contact Information

Please address cover letter & CV to Brian Lynch at sm@pier59.com

