R13 - ONLINE SAMPLE SALE - Sept 1st - 6th
For the ultimate-cool-girl style, R13 is coming to Eclipse Online with a must-have sale that will offer the premium Japanese & Italian Denim and Ready-to-Wear styles for Women & Men that will last the test of time.
Shop the New York label's rugged and chic pieces to elevate your laid-back looks!
When:
Tuesday, September 1 – Sunday, Septembert 6
The sale will start at 8am PDT / 11am EDT.
Where?
Website: https://shop.eclipse-official.com/?ref=fashionista
Follow us: @eclipse_official_la
Customer Service Contact: contact@eclipse-official.com