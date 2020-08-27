R13 - ONLINE SAMPLE SALE - Sept 1st - 6th

Shop the New York label's rugged and chic pieces to elevate your laid-back looks!

For the ultimate-cool-girl style, R13 is coming to Eclipse Online with a must-have sale that will offer the premium Japanese & Italian Denim and Ready-to-Wear styles for Women & Men that will last the test of time.

Shop the New York label's rugged and chic pieces to elevate your laid-back looks!

When:

Tuesday, September 1 – Sunday, Septembert 6

The sale will start at 8am PDT / 11am EDT.

Where?

Website: https://shop.eclipse-official.com/?ref=fashionista

Follow us: @eclipse_official_la

Customer Service Contact: contact@eclipse-official.com