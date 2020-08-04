Rihanna Covers All 'Harper's Bazaar' September Issues Globally

Photo: Courtesy of Hearst/Gray Sorrenti

Rihanna is on the cover of not one, not two, but 26 September issues from across the globe this year — thanks to Harper's Bazaar.

The 32-year-old performer, beauty and fashion mogul and style icon appears on every single one of the title's international editions for September 2020, photographed by Gray Sorrenti and creative directed by Jen Brill.

Photo: Courtesy of Hearst/Gray Sorrenti

Throughout the spread, she's styled in pieces from Chanel, Miu Miu and other labels with her own designs from Fenty and Savage X Fenty interspersed throughout. (Her beauty looks, of course, are courtesy of her own Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin lines.) In many of the photographs, Rihanna appears at home — standing in front of an open fridge in a slouchy Max Mara coat, changing out the lightbulb in Amina Muaddi shoes, taking out the trash in a vintage tee and lacy undies (below), lounging about in bed in a bra and embellished skirt and so on.

Photo: Courtesy of Hearst/Gray Sorrenti

In the accompanying story for the U.S. edition, Kahlana Barfield Brown writes about her first impression upon meeting Rihanna in 2007. She also details how the multi-hyphenate has historically used her platform to speak out and act on issues she cares about and explores the impact — and importance — of the growing Fenty empire.

The September 2020 issue of Harper's Bazaar U.S. will be available on newsstands on September 8.

