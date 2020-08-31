Rosalía Named Newest MAC Viva Glam Ambassador

"100% of the lipstick selling price will help support women and girls, HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ+ communities," the brand says.

Photo: Courtesy MAC

Spanish musician Rosalía is the newest ambassador for MAC's Viva Glam line, the brand announced on Monday.

In taking on the role of ambassador, she follows in the footsteps of a range of other performers and pop culture stars including Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and RuPaul. Rosalía will serve as the new face of the line that MAC uses to raise money for charities that support people living with HIV/AIDS, among other things.

"The Grammy-Award winning artist has established herself globally as a unique, dynamic feminist who inspires self-expression and represents creativity and individuality — all values that are core to MAC's Viva Glam mission," the brand said in a release.

Photo: Courtesy of MAC

The performer worked with MAC to create a matte red lipstick, with 100% of the selling price going toward charity to support "healthy futures and equal rights for women, girls and the LGBTQ+ communities," according to the brand.

This news comes on the heels of MAC's announcement in April that it would donate $10 million to Covid-19 relief efforts.

