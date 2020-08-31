Must Read: The September Issue in Flux, Retailers Respond to Consumer Interest in Black-Owned Businesses

InStyle's September 2020 issue. Photo: Courtesy of Meredith/AB+DM

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

The September issue is changing

The September issue is typically a magazine's largest and most important of the year — but in a year as politically fraught as this one, sticking with the usual celebrity cover isn't necessarily a surefire hit, write Alexandra Mondalek and Daphne Milner. {Business of Fashion}

Consumer interest in Black-owned businesses provokes retail response

Retailers like Farfetch, Target and Etsy have all made it easier to identify Black-owned businesses on their platforms in response to surging searches prompted by America's racial reckoning. As a result, they're seeing sales that prove people really are making moves to support more Black-owned businesses, according to Victoria Waldersee and Melissa Fares. {Reuters}

Grace Wales Bonner's visions of Black style

Hilton Als writes about the complex and delicate narratives in the work of award-winning designer Grace Wales Bonner, which pull from the politics and creativity of the modern African diaspora. {The New Yorker}

Mario Dedivanovic's path to makeup artist stardom

Longtime makeup artist to Kim Kardashian West, Mario Dedivanovic, has become a household name in beauty for his obsession with detail and the way he helped create the image of one of the most-followed celebrities in the world. Rachel Syme charts his ascension. {The New Yorker}

