These Outfits Will Help You Kiss Summer Goodbye in the Chicest Way Possible

Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Wang x Ookioh

While there are those who got burned by the heat and would like to forget summer already, there are others who want the swelteringly hot days to last forever. But everyone can agree on one thing: the arrival of fall means we are that much closer to being done with 2020. And with Labor Day Weekend just around the corner, there's no better way to celebrate the season's "unofficial end" than by picking up a last-minute outfit for the occasion.

Ahead, we've thought up four ensembles you'll want to wear as you say goodbye to summer Fridays. Whether you're going glamping or hitting the tennis court, we've got the perfect look — and face mask — for you. Shop them all below, and please stay safe out there!

The 'Gone Glamping' Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

If you've snagged a coveted tent at a glampsite for the long weekend, a cowboy hat and durable water bottle should be at the top of your packing list. Bring a comfy cotton shorts set that can transition from s'mores to bed, as well as a pair of cashmere socks for added warmth once the sun sets.

13 Gallery 13 Images

The Sport Court Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Whether or not a singles match is on your agenda, hit the court — or your backyard — in a sporty tennis skirt. Complete the ensemble with a ribbed top and cream-colored accessories (think a bucket hat and crew socks). Shiny gold jewels layered around the neck and wrist will glam-up the athleisure look if you don't plan on actually sweating.

12 Gallery 12 Images

The 'I Finally Made It To the Beach' Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Perhaps your beach plans from the beginning of summer got canceled or postponed, or maybe they changed altogether. Whatever the case, dress for your dream getaway in a chic, minimalist bikini and crochet cover-up. Playful add-ons, like an abstract beach towel and a beaded hat, will help you envision yourself living it up on an island that's not Manhattan.

10 Gallery 10 Images

The Vintage-Inspired Homebody Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Staying in for Labor Day? Enjoy the AC in a '60s-style house dress. You can document your homebody chicness by taking a selfie in a pink wiggly mirror. Once this is done, give yourself a spa day that involves a manicure and a facial, and then spend the evening getting creative in the kitchen.

12 Gallery 12 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

