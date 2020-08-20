23 Linen Tops to Keep You Cool Through the Season

Wear them with your favorite shorts, or double down with some linen pants.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Whether you're working from home, going to a socially-distant picnic or strolling on the beach, a linen top is a refreshing staple to keep in steady rotation every summer. It comes in pretty much every silhouette and style — cami, button-down, prairie, boxy, you name it. And you can wear them with your favorite denim shorts, with your go-to slips or with wide-leg linen bottoms for a breezy set.

We still have a few weeks left of summer, so take full advantage by wearing some of the chicest linen tops on the market. We've rounded up our favorites in the gallery, below.

23 Gallery 23 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.