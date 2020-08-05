20 Ways to Wear Your Mushroom Obsession On Your Sleeve

Photo: Courtesy of Helmstedt

It's hard to know just where my mushroom obsession arose from, though I'd wager it was probably some combination of the books I read ("Emergent Strategy" by adrienne maree brown; "The Omnivore's Dilemma" by Michael Pollan), my adjacent interests (sustainability; regenerative agriculture) and the documentary "Fantastic Fungi" (narrated by one Brie Larson).

Wherever the interest arose from, though, I'm far from alone in it. From big names like Alessandro Michele and JW Anderson to emerging labels like Eden Power Corp and Helmstedt, fashion designers are looking to fungi as a source of inspiration. It's not hard to see why: They're a visually arresting part of the natural world, but they carry a little bit more weirdness and mystery than the flowers and fruit that humans have long used to decorate our wardrobes.

Whether you're a seasoned mycologist or still learning to pronounce the word "mycorrizhal," there's plenty of fashion on the market to help you embrace your interest. Browse through the gallery below for a delightful range of fungi-inspired pieces.

20 Gallery 20 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

