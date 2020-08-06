16 Platform Flip-Flops That'll Be Your Cool and Cushiony Companions for the Rest of Summer

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Flip-flops came back in all their rubbery glory about two summers ago, and while we'll admit that it was a hard footwear trend to embrace at first, we were ultimately charmed by the ease with which the toe thongs can be slipped on and off and the fresh air they provide our feet on a particularly hot day.

The humble sandal once reserved for a post-pedicure errand remerged from the early 2000s camp scene in the fall of 2017 on the runway at Isabel Marant and Michael Kors before making several appearances among the show-goers outside of Men's Fashion Week and at Copenhagen Fashion Week the following year. At the time, they appeared in a flimsy, beach-ready form, which did little to separate the bottom of the foot from a grimy city street. But, podiatrists rejoice, because they've since evolved to become chunkier and more supportive.

For Spring 2020, The Row debuted a leather pair with extra cushiony insoles, as did Rag & Bone and Zimmermann. Luxury footwear labels Ancient Greek Sandals, Atp Atelier and Reike Nen were then quick to offer their own platform versions, and so were classic shoreline shoe brands like Havaianas and Ipanema. Below, we've picked our favorite platform flip-flops, which are available at a range of prices and colors. Happy shopping!

