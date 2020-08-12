25 Puff Sleeve Dresses for an Easy Summer Statement

Whether you're in the market for a mini LBD or have been eyeing a gingham-printed midi for what's left of the season, there's a style for you.
Author:
Publish date:
Ami Suzuki and Aya Suzuki Valentino March 1 2020 Paris Fashion Week

Puff sleeves have become unavoidable. Everywhere you look — from ready-to-wear runways to bridal collections to street-style dispatches to new arrivals at your favorite Instagram brands — there's a billowy statement emerging from the shoulder. As such, some of the best summer dresses feature puff sleeves of varying lengths, volumes and sizes. 

Whether you're in the market for a mini LBD or have been eyeing a gingham-printed midi for what's left of the season, shop some of our favorite puff sleeve dresses in the gallery, ahead. 

Olette Siempre Verde Dress
Staud Laelia Dress
Kemi Telford Tayo Green Dress
25
Gallery
25 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories