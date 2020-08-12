25 Puff Sleeve Dresses for an Easy Summer Statement

Whether you're in the market for a mini LBD or have been eyeing a gingham-printed midi for what's left of the season, there's a style for you.

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Puff sleeves have become unavoidable. Everywhere you look — from ready-to-wear runways to bridal collections to street-style dispatches to new arrivals at your favorite Instagram brands — there's a billowy statement emerging from the shoulder. As such, some of the best summer dresses feature puff sleeves of varying lengths, volumes and sizes.

Whether you're in the market for a mini LBD or have been eyeing a gingham-printed midi for what's left of the season, shop some of our favorite puff sleeve dresses in the gallery, ahead.

25 Gallery 25 Images

