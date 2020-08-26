16 Silk Camis to Wear Solo Now and Layer Later

Tuck them into your shorts and skirts in the summer, then style them with jeans and blazers in the fall.

Photo: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

On the hottest days of summer, even your beloved, trusted white T-shirt — or anything with sleeves, really — might feel like too much. That's why silk cami tops have remained a steady wardrobe staple since their resurgence in the '90s: They look and feel elegant, but aren't stuffy. Plus, they're incredibly versatile, an easy layering piece to keep in rotation through the fall and winter months, over turtlenecks or under sweaters and blazers.

Add a touch of practical luxury to your life (and closet) with the 16 silk camis in the gallery, ahead.

16 Gallery 16 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

