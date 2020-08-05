Step Up Your Neckwear Game With These 13 Statement-Making Collars

Don't be surprised if a sudden urge to collect antique glassware accompanies your purchase.
On the street at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020. 

Back in early March, we noticed several Paris Fashion Week showgoers sporting all sorts of feminine neckwear — from ruffles poking out of blazers to a number of embroidered bib collars. These statement-making chest details were poised to become all the rage come spring. Then a global pandemic struck and the promise of added frills faded as stay-at-home orders lasted well into May. However, one scroll through Instagram reveals how, apparently, this desire for delicate, doll-like tops and Victorian lace is still alive. 

The exaggerated collar trend has translated as of late into mirror selfies featuring either standalone pieces (like Ruth Bader Ginsburg-inspired dissent collar that sits atop a simple crewneck sweater like a necklace) or a statement trim that's part of a billowy, cotton-poplin blouse. If you want to try your hand at this easy-to-pull-off street style trend, we've found some of the best big-collared tops and individual collars on the market right now. Stock up on them all below and don't be surprised if a sudden urge to collect antique glassware accompanies your purchase. 

