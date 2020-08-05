Step Up Your Neckwear Game With These 13 Statement-Making Collars

On the street at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photo: Imaxtree

Back in early March, we noticed several Paris Fashion Week showgoers sporting all sorts of feminine neckwear — from ruffles poking out of blazers to a number of embroidered bib collars. These statement-making chest details were poised to become all the rage come spring. Then a global pandemic struck and the promise of added frills faded as stay-at-home orders lasted well into May. However, one scroll through Instagram reveals how, apparently, this desire for delicate, doll-like tops and Victorian lace is still alive.

The exaggerated collar trend has translated as of late into mirror selfies featuring either standalone pieces (like Ruth Bader Ginsburg-inspired dissent collar that sits atop a simple crewneck sweater like a necklace) or a statement trim that's part of a billowy, cotton-poplin blouse. If you want to try your hand at this easy-to-pull-off street style trend, we've found some of the best big-collared tops and individual collars on the market right now. Stock up on them all below and don't be surprised if a sudden urge to collect antique glassware accompanies your purchase.

13 Gallery 13 Images

