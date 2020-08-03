21 Straw Bags to Elevate Your Socially Distanced Beach Trips

From beautiful artisan-made patterns to dainty little going-out bags, to the large, neutral totes you know and love.

Siku Carry Me Home Basket, $97, available here.

Like the weather these days, straw bags (and their raffia, wicker and woven cousins) have never been hotter. You can find them everywhere from street vendors to luxury designer boutiques (where, pro tip, they're often one of the most affordable things available).

Whether you choose to go high or low, you can't really go wrong with a straw bag for summer. Thanks to their rough, durable, basket-like material, you don't have to be precious with them like you might a leather bag: Throw your damp beach towel inside or sink it into the sand; that's what it's for, and it'll still look cute on Instagram.

Today, there are more options in the straw bag space than ever, from beautiful artisan-made patterns to dainty little going-out bags, to the large, neutral totes you know and love. Click through for a few of our favorites.

21 Gallery 21 Images

