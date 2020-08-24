End Summer on a Comfy Note With These Sweat Short Sets

Good American Cropped & Cool Sweatshirt, $75, available here; Good American Boyfriend Sweatshort, $69, available here.

Sweat sets are the 2020 power suit — cozy separates that helped us get sh*t done and face a global pandemic. And while we may have temporarily swapped the pajama-like uniform for easy swimwear and bike shorts this summer, fall is quickly approaching and cooler weather will signal a return to fuzzy loungewear.

The key to making the transition from scantily-clad heatwave dressing to layering for unexpected chills this autumn is sweat shorts. Much like pants, the cropped bottoms are comfy enough for long laying sessions on the couch and cute enough — if you go the patterned or tie-dye route — for casual outdoor dining with friends. Ahead, shop our favorites, all of which come with a matching top, whether that be a hooded sweatshirt or a loose T-shirt. Happy lounging!

