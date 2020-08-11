13 Pairs of Wide-Leg Linen Pants to Help You Stay Cool and Comfortable

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

After months of working from home in loungewear, we've developed an attachment to loose, comfy wares. But as temperatures reach record-breaking highs and dining out has taken on a very literal meaning of eating on the street (at least in New York City), there's now a greater demand for lightweight, breathable clothes that can be dressed up. Ahead, we've rounded up 13 pairs of wide-leg linen pants that will satisfy all of your airy and cozy closet cravings. Think of them as luxe leisurewear that you can wear with anything from a bodysuit to a knit tank. Happy shopping!

13 Gallery 13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.