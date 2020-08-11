Must Read: 'Teen Vogue''s August Issue Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Janet Mock Covers the August Digital Issue of 'Marie Claire'

The August 2020 cover of Teen Vogue. Photo: Kai Byrd & Tory Rust for "Teen Vogue"

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Teen Vogue's August 2020 issue celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment

To mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Teen Vogue's August 2020 issue spotlights 10 women who are currently advocating for other people to have the right to vote. The women featured star on the cover in a collage format (see above) and in a portrait portfolio accompanying the story. The cover story kicks off The Uncounted, a Teen Vogue series elevating the stories of women of color who have been disenfranchised and often written out of history. {Teen Vogue}

Janet Mock covers the August 2020 digital issue of Marie Claire

Janet Mock stars on the cover of Marie Claire's August digital issue in an earth tone-heavy shoot styled by Yashua Simmons. In the accompanying profile written by Kimberly Drew, Mock reflects on the the movement for Black trans lives and how she's shaping the future of Hollywood. {Marie Claire}

Models Aaron Philip and Chella Man demand more visibility for disabled communities

In a conversation with Tish Weinstock for British Vogue, models Aaron Philip and Chella Man discuss the challenges they've faced and how they hope to see the fashion and beauty industries evolve with inclusivity by actually doing it, instead of virtue signaling. They also detail the bravery it takes to be the change you want to see. {Vogue UK}

T Magazine names four fashion designers on "creative women of our time list"

T: The New York Times Style Magazine announced its list of the 15 "creative women of our time" on Monday. In addition to groundbreaking floral designers, chefs and architects, the magazine spotlights fashion designers Priya Ahluwalia, Paria Farzaneh, Marina Moscone and Pierre Davis. You can read their individual profiles here. {T Magazine}

How one writer decolonized her beauty routine

In a new piece for Elle, writer Marquia Walton shares how a deep dive into the economic aspects of her beauty routine revealed that the majority of her money was going to white-owned companies. Walton then chronicles her decolonization journey, whereby she made it a point to buy products from Black-owned skincare brands — many of which she discovered on Instagram. "If you look away from the white influencer spon-con, there is a rich community of Black-led brands all following each other, commenting on each other's posts and promoting other Black and POC labels on their own feeds," Walton writes. "Together, they are a small but mighty group of businesses fighting to stay visible in the shadow of larger companies who wield an outsized economic advantage in both their advertising and production." {Elle}

Marjon Carlos on her partnership with Ganni for Copenhagen Fashion Week

Writer Marjon Carlos has teamed up with Ganni for Copenhagen Fashion Week to work on a three-day exhibition that will explore the next decade. Carlos will present a spoken essay about dealing with what is next after the pandemic at the event. She tells Essence's Nandi Howard that her piece has to do with the very real struggle of planning for a future that doesn't feel guaranteed. {Essence}

Eloquii launched a rental service

On Tuesday, Eloquii announced the launch of "Eloquii Unlimited," a new rental service. For $79 a month, shoppers will be able to receive four pieces in each box — they can keep these styles for as long as they want and they can get multiple boxes within a month. You can sign up for the service here. {Fashionista inbox}



