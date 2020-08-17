Telfar Introduces 'Bag Security Program' for Its Beloved Shopping Bags

On Wednesday, the brand will offer unlimited pre-orders for its totes, in every size and ever color, for 24 hours on its website.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Telfar wants to make sure you're able to secure its viral, beloved signature tote bags.

In response to the heightened popularity of its signature Shopping Bag — and recent issues with bots swarming its highly-anticipated restocks — the brand announced the Bag Security Program on Monday. Starting on Wednesday, Aug. 19, Telfar will offer unlimited pre-orders for its totes, in every size and ever color, for 24 hours on its website.

"Telfar is a Black-owned, non-gendered fashion project established in 2004. The Shopping Bag first dropped in 2014 — meaning: our bag ain't new — it’s the world that changed. Let's keep it changing," a message on the brand's website reads.

"We feel all the love we are getting, and we feel the frustration too," the message continues. "We are not about hype and scarcity. We didn’t set out to make an impossible to get product. The whole point of our bag is accessibility and community."

The Bag Security Program allows the Telfar team to plan production on its CFDA Award-nominated accessories (it works six months ahead) according to the demand, the brand says. It'll fulfill these orders between Dec. 15, 2020 and Jan. 15, 2021 (pending "disaster").

"We are doing this so that there is a way to guarantee you your bag without you having to deal with the stress of drops," the message says. "We will continue to do drops and are working on getting more and more product — but this is a way to both support us, buy direct and GUARANTEE yourself a bag — even if you have to wait for it."

There are rules to the Bag Security Program: Shopping Bags must be paid for in full at check out; the brand cannot accommodate changes (to the product itself or to your contact/delivery information) or cancellations; it won't issue refunds. And there will still be bag drops between now and Jan. 15, for bags that are already in production. But the brand hopes this will allow more people to live out its motto: "NOT FOR YOU — FOR EVERYONE."

