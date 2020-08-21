Must Read: Tiktok's Strawberry Dress Highlights How Fatphobia Still Dominates Fashion, Meena Harris Talks Political Dressing

Tess Holliday in Lirika Matoshi's Strawberry Midi Dress at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

TikTok's Strawberry Dress highlights how fatphobia still dominates fashion

Before Lirika Matoshi's Strawberry Midi Dress took over TikTok, the pastel pink tulle garment was spotted on several curvy influencers, as well as on Tess Holliday at the Grammys. Holliday received backlash from the press for her red carpet choice, prompting her to speak out earlier this week: "I like how this dress had me on worst-dressed lists when I wore it in January to the Grammys, but now bc a bunch of skinny ppl wore it on TikTok everyone cares," she shared to Instagram on Aug. 17. "To sum it up: our society hates fat people, especially when we are winning." In a piece for Allure, Nicole Dall'asen expands on Holliday's statement, arguing that the viral frock highlights the prominence of fatphobia in fashion. {Allure}

Meena Harris talks political dressing

Kamala Harris's niece Meena founded the Phenomenal Woman action campaign and clothing brand out of the Women's March in 2017, starting with a gray "Phenomenal Woman" T-shirt, which quickly gained traction thanks to exposure from celebrities like Issa Rae and America Ferrera. In the three years since, she's added product and donated proceeds from the sales to a range of nonprofits including the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health, Families Belong Together and Black Lives Matter. WWD's Booth Moore caught up with Harris to discuss how she got into fashion despite admitting that she's not a stylish person, how she launched the label and how she plans on growing it into a content marketing agency and lifestyle brand. {WWD}

Tyler Mitchell on visualizing a new utopia for Black bodies

In an interview with GQ about his new photography book "I Can Make You Feel Good," Tyler Mitchell opens up about how he wants his images to portray Black figures in relaxation. "It's about proposing a future," Mitchell told Rachel Tashjian. "It's about suggesting the idea that visualizing Black bodies enjoying leisure time, and just existing as they want to be, is a very special thing when you think about denied histories." {GQ}

