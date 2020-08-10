Great Outfits in Fashion History: Tia and Tamera Mowry in Coordinating Hot-Pink Slip Skirts

Tia and Tamera Mowry at a premiere for "Big Momma's House" in May 2000. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I quarantined alone in a New York City apartment the size of an Amazon Prime box containing a bulk order of toilet paper, so most of my evenings were spent trying to imagine I was anywhere else. I mentally escaped by watching old reality television series, such as "Tia & Tamera," which, thankfully, E! deemed worthy enough to stream when it wasn't replaying episodes from "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" season 18.

I spent a large part of my childhood watching the Mowry's, who were charming as teen twins separated at birth on "Sister, Sister" — which is thankfully now on Netflix (!) — and as adults navigating the realities of pregnancy and marriage on their unscripted series, which aired in 2011. Like another set of popular twins in the '90s and early 2000s, they also had great coordinating Noughties outfits.

I'm not sure why having a matching face with someone means you have to wear a similar style top/bottom/shoe whenever you went out together in that era, but the Mowry's did so excellently. They had many matching moments, but one of my favorites is from May 2000, when the twins wore hot-pink slip skirts to the premiere of "Big Momma's House."

With identical curls, they wore a variation of the classic satin midi and cropped top look that dominated red carpets at the turn of the century (and Instagram in 2020). Tia sported a midriff-baring, one-shoulder top in a pink snakeskin print with a silky slip skirt, while Tamera wore a tight-fitting light green camisole with a skirt in an equally bright shade of pink but with an asymmetric hem and fringe and floral embroidery on the upper thigh. They both completed their ensembles with square-toe strappy heels.

The looks are very Devon Lee Carlson and her crew of Bella Hadid-adjacent babes, when they go out on the town in L.A. and post a quick TikTok. But, of course, Tia and Tamera did it first.

Should you want to look like the iconic twins, shop some similar styles, below.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.