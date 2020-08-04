Must Read: Can TikTok Take on the Beauty Industry? Ta-Nehisi Coates to Guest Edit 'Vanity Fair''s September Issue

Photo: Manjunath Kiran/AFP/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Can TikTok take on the beauty industry?

Lucy Maguire delved into the beauty potential of TikTok for Vogue Business. The app's top influencers have recently launched beauty brands, and if the U.S. President doesn't ban the video-sharing platform, they could follow in the footsteps of YouTube and Instagram stars who have billion-dollar cosmetic labels. In speaking to executives at Coty and at the beauty incubator that's launching Addison Rae's beauty line, it's clear that a TikTok beauty success will be one that makes sophisticated marketing investments in the long run and expands beyond reliance on social media. {Vogue Business}

Ta-Nehisi Coates to guest edit Vanity Fair's September issue

On Tuesday, Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones announced that renowned journalist and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates will guest edit the magazine's September issue. "There's no one better suited than Ta-Nehisi to illuminate this urgent moment in American history — to answer the question, why is this time different?" said Jones. "We are honored to collaborate with him on this project, bringing together the writers, artists and icons whose work pushes us toward a more just world." The issue — which also features work by Ava DuVernay, Zerina Akers, Jason Bolden, Quil Lemons and more — will explore art, activism and power in 21st-century America. {Vanity Fair}

Jason Rembert debuts e-commerce with Aliétte's Resort 2021 collection

For Aliétte's Resort 2021 collection, stylist and designer Jason Rembert was thinking of escaping to a tropical island. The playful range is made up of colorful loungewear inspired by vacationing in the Caribbean. The capsule is available in more inclusive sizes and at more accessible prices ($100 to $850) than his main line; it also marks the launch of the label's first e-commerce site. {WWD}

How Brandy Melville took over the internet

Teenage girls have formed a Supreme-like cult for Brandy Melville and now pre-worn staples from the retailer are marked up by 312% on sites like DePop. In a piece for I-D, Sophie Coldicott took a deeper look at how and why a flimsy $10 tank from the brand has become a highly sought-after garment with an Air Jordan-level resale value. {I-D}

Off-White launches new project to support the Black community

Off-White is launching a quarterly fundraising program in support of organizations chosen by Virgil Abloh and his team to support the Black community. Called the "I Support Young Black Businesses" project, the first round of specialty items are available to shop now and 100% of the proceeds will go to Chicago CRED. Shop them here. {Fashionista inbox}

