Great Outfits in Fashion History: Timotheé Chalamet's Satin Suit and Cowboy Boots

Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackermann at "The King" red carpet during the 2019 Venice Film Festival. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

It's not Timothée Chalamet's razor-sharp jawline that made me a fan; it's that time he wore a silver satin Haider Ackermann suit and black cowboy boots at the Venice Film Festival in 2019. This look cropped up while Chalamet was repeatedly picking avant-garde ensembles, making him something of a renaissance red carpet life raft in a sea of black tuxedos.

For this particular premiere, the "Little Women" dreamboat picked a high-shine, single-breasted suit with a cinched-in waist. Most people wouldn't be able to pull off the tricky tailoring, but Chalamet makes sartorial magic with Ackermann, so naturally he looks like a walking advertisement. To make the top half of the outfit even riskier, Chalamet swapped a classic white collar shirt for what appears to be a silk panel, attached to the jacket and buttoned up to the collar. But the real red carpet treats here are the cowboy boots and the way the trousers are loosely cuffed to reveal them.

Even coming from Texas — where cowboy boots count as black-tie attire — the thought of wearing Western-leaning pointed-toe boots with eveningwear leaves a bad taste in my mouth. But then I see images of Chalamet, who's actually worn black cowboy boots on more than one occasion, and I'm ready to scoop up three pairs for my next wedding. Below a roundup of boots I'd wear with a cocktail dress or a satin suit.

