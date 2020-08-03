'Vogue' U.K. Puts 20 Activists on Its September 2020 Cover

Photo: Courtesy of Condé Nast/Misan Harriman

As part of a global effort to interpret a theme of "hope" across 26 editions, Vogue U.K. is putting the spotlight on the people effecting change across various fields and issues, from systemic racism to disability discrimination to gender inequality, in its September 2020 issue.

Titled "Activism Now," the fold-out cover features 20 activists, photographed in black and white. It's fronted by model and Gurls Talk founder Adwoa Aboah and professional footballer and philanthropist Marcus Rashford, shot by Misan Harriman (the first Black male photographer to lens a British Vogue cover, he noted on Instagram).

Inside, there are additional cover portraits by Philip-Daniel Ducasse, Texas Isaiah, Chrisean Rose, Eddie Hernandez and Reginald Cunningham of Dr. Meenal Viz, Tamika D. Mallory, Riz Ahmed, Janet Mock, Professor Angela Davis, Jane Elliott, @disability_visibility's Alice Wong, Jesse Williams, Joan Smalls, Reni Eddo-Lodge, Justice4Grenfell's Yvette Williams, Patrick Hutchinson, Patrisse Cullors-Brignac, Clara Amfo, Bernice A. King, Janaya Future Khan, Fiona Dwyer and Brittany Packnett Cunningham. The cover's accompanying story was written by Afua Hirsch.

In his editor's letter, Edward Enninful explained the inspiration for the portfolio.

"This month, all international Vogues, of which there are currently an impressive 26, are uniting to dedicate their September covers to one shared theme: hope. I knew instantly and deeply believed in what British Vogue’s interpretation needed to be — an ode to the extraordinary voices, old and young, who in this difficult year have devoted their energies to fighting for a fairer society," he wrote.

On Instagram, Enninful added: "In the weeks following the killing of George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement gave voice to a global cry for change. For the September 2020 issue of @BritishVogue we wanted to amplify those voices. From those tackling systemic racism, disability discrimination and domestic abuse, gender inequality and the climate crisis, @AfuaHirsch meets the activists determined to make a difference the world over."

The September issue is arguably, infamously the most important — and most eyed — edition a publication puts out every single year. And Enninful's Vogue U.K. has used that visibility as a way to share a platform with a range of folks, from celebrities to politicians to educators to royals. (Of course, last September, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, served as a guest editor, casting 15 women to star in the "Forces for Change" portfolio, which was photographed by Peter Lindbergh.)

Vogue U.K.'s September 2020 issue will be available on newsstands on August 7.

