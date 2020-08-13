Must Read: Why Everyone's Loving Bike Shorts, How to Close the Influencer Pay Gap

Photo: Imaxtree

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Why everyone's loving bike shorts in quarantine

In the New York Times, Eliza Brooke explores the bike shorts phenomenon and how it's only grown amid the pandemic. She talks to several bike shorts enthusiasts about the virtues of the style, their own personal preferences and why they've been gravitating towards them in quarantine. {New York Times}

How to fix the influencer pay gap

Gianluca Russo looks into the disparities that exist in the influencer market not just when it comes to pay, but also to opportunities and projects, such as design partnerships, in The Zoe Report. As Kellie Brown tells him: "Very few product collaborations have ever existed with dark-skinned Black women or people of color, and opportunities like that are something that really do help you establish yourself, and might be the leapfrog or stepping stone opportunity that is, unfortunately, generally reserved for white and white-passing people." {The Zoe Report}

New research shows Black women with natural hairstyles are less likely to get job interviews

A study by Duke University's Fuqua School of Business expected to publish next week in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal found that Black women with natural hairstyles are less likely to secure interviews for potential jobs than white women or Black women with straightened hair, CNN reports. "What we suggest is that hair and the hair choices of Black women can be very consequential. Hair is not just hair," Ashleigh Shelby Rosette, a professor and a senior associate dean at Duke who worked on this project, told the news outlet. "In no way are we asking that the Black woman change who she is. We're asking that people understand that this difference exists." {CNN}

Everyone has sweatpants — so what will we buy next?

The loungewear boom has been well-documented since people around the world began sheltering-in-place earlier this year. Now that many are well-stocked with sweats, Tamison O'Conner looks into what people might be shopping for next in Business of Fashion, from exercise equipment and apparel to home décor. {Business of Fashion}

Public sector merch is the hottest on the market in 2020

The latest entry in Véronique Hyland's Style Points column in Elle focuses on the merch of the moment: graphic tees, sweatshirts and tote bags benefitting the public sector. Whether it's a National Parks hoodie from Parks Project in the U.S. or a National Health Services (NHS) tee in the U.K., these pieces are becoming more visibly popular, especially as these groups need support. "When so many are reeling from economic devastation and grappling with health issues, rocking a huge brand name could feel tone-deaf — unless, of course, it's one that's literally saving lives, conserving land, or enabling us to, you know, send mail," she writes. {Elle}

prAna launches Responsible Packaging Movement program

Fashion brand prAna — which makes "clothing for positive change" — debuted a new program that supports and encourages companies to reduce plastic use and excess waste in product packaging. At launch, Mara Hoffman, Outerknown and Toad and Co. have signed on. "As a sustainability leader in the apparel industry, we have always looked beyond our products to use our business as a platform for good," Rachel Lincoln, director of sustainability at prAna, said in a press release. "We are so excited to launch this movement to bring people together with a platform to share knowledge. Interested brands can sign up here. {Fashionista Inbox}

