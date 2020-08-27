Great Outfits in Fashion History: Yara Shahidi in a Sweatshirt With a Message (and Prada)

Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I've always been in awe of Yara Shahidi and the amount of grace, intelligence, beauty, talent, strength and, yes, style that manages to thrive in her tiny body. As her acting career has flourished so too has her passion for activism and it all came together in 2017 at Glamour event celebrating International Day of the Girl, where she gave a speech about women making space for themselves.

With help from stylist Jason Bolden, Shahidi has never really had a fashion misstep, regularly wearing off-the-runway Chanel and Gucci looks with aplomb. And on this day, they paired Shahidi's passion for sharing important issues with her love of fashion by literally pairing a beautiful knit Prada skirt with a sweatshirt that reads "Respect existence or expect resistance." The sweatshirt is by Hstry, a streetwear company owned by Nas (Shahidi's cousin).

With its ever-relevant message, the sweatshirt makes the look even more timeless and relevant today. Shop a few more stylish sweatshirts and T-shirts with a message (many of them also by Black-owned brands) in the gallery below, whether you plan to pair it with Prada or pajamas in these trying times.

