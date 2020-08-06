Zendaya Wears All Black Designers on the September 2020 Cover of 'InStyle'

Zendaya in Aliétte on the September 2020 cover of "InStyle." Photo: Courtesy of Meredith/AB+DM

InStyle released its September 2020 cover on Thursday morning, starring none other than Zendaya. Photographed by duo Ahmad Barber and Donté Maurice and styled by Law Roach — who also respectively photographed and styled Town & Country's September cover featuring Kerry Washington — the actor posed in several examples of Black sartorial excellence.

On the cover, the "Euphoria" stars wears a sultry one-shoulder, shiny satin dress in a bold crimson hue from Jason Rembert's Fall 2020 Aliétte collection, with jewelry by Mateo New York. The subscriber edition shows Zendaya in a pleated, open-back color-blocked Hanifa dress. Inside the issue, she's seen in a gown by Christopher John Rogers that could and should take up a room with its dramatic declaration of fabulousness; Roach also looked to Cushnie, Pyer Moss, Romeo Hunte, Thebe Magugu and Victor Glemaud for everything from boldly printed oversize suiting to vibrant dresses.

Following the release of the cover, Roach posted a statement to his personal Instagram thanking editor-in-chief Laura Brown and the InStyle team for giving him a space to create — free from the pressures of advertisers. "You allowed me, a Black stylists, to creative direct an editorial with my beautiful Black muse Zendaya, and feature clothing from all Black designers, shoes from all Black shoe designers, jewels from all Black jewelry designers, we feature Black art from Black artists," Roach wrote. "Look at the magic we can create when someone gives us the opportunity."

The accompanying text is a conversation between Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors and Zendaya. During their one-hour long interview, the pair touch on activism, anxiety, hope and where we can all go from here. They also discuss the incredible fashion featured in the shoot.

"There are also so many Black designers people don't know about, so having an opportunity where they can be in InStyle and get the love they deserve is really special," Zendaya told Cullors. "I hope people are like, 'Oh, I like that dress!' And then go support them."

The September issue of InStyle will be available on newsstands, on Amazon and for digital download on Aug. 21.

Homepage photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

