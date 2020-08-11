Great Outfits in Fashion History (Beauty Edition): Zendaya's Voluminous, Brushed-Out Afro at the 2017 Met Gala

Zendaya at the 2017 Met Gala. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

At the 2017 Met Gala — a tribute to Comme des Garçons's Rei Kawakubo — many attendees chose to honor the designer by paying homage to her signature blunt bob and recreating it for themselves. But Zendaya went in an entirely different direction. She wore a brushed-out, diffused Afro, complete with face-framing bangs and accented with a bright coral-y, orange-red lip. In a word: Stunning.

The look led my own roundup of standout beauty looks of the night, and it's one I've continued to think about (and swoon over) in the years since. I love that Zendaya routinely makes playful, thoughtful, striking beauty choices on the red carpet and seems to genuinely have fun with her looks. She's been known to do her own makeup for events and often celebrates Afrocentric hairstyles, such as braids, Afros and locs.

In the gallery below, some tools and products that can help those with naturally coily or kinky hair achieve a similarly ethereal, brushed-out look (plus, some for copy-catting that lip color). Click through for my picks.

