Must Read: Meet the Stylist Behind 'Black Is King,' PR Firms Grapple With Fashion's Race Problem

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Meet the stylist behind "Black Is King"

When Beyoncé dropped "Black Is King," fans ate up every aspect of the visual album — especially the costumes, which numbered in over 100 different looks. For Vogue, Janelle Okwodu speaks with Beyoncé's longtime stylist Zerina Akers about how everything came together in the middle of a pandemic and why it was important to the team to champion independent designers. {Vogue}

PR firms grapple with fashion's race problem

While the role of PR in fashion has changed rapidly over the past few years, there's no question PR firms play a vital role in the industry's ecosystem. At Business of Fashion, Alexandra Mondalek details how some of the biggest names in the business are grappling with fashion's race problem, from tackling internal issues to communicating the importance of diversity with clients. {Business of Fashion}

Condé Nast is reportedly looking to break its lease at 1 World Trade Center

In 2014, the parent company of publishing giant Condé Nast signed a splashy, expensive lease at the brand-new 1 World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan. But just six years later, in the face of diminishing revenue and dwindling full time teams, they could be looking to move, writes Variety's Brent Lang and Ramin Setoodeh. {Variety}

The results are in for Australia's first Indigenous Fashion Awards

On Wednesday, Australia's Indigenous Fashion Awards — launched this year by Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation — announced its winners. Designer Julie Shaw took home the big prize, which includes a 12-month mentorship at Australian fashion label Country Road, travel support and a membership with the Australian Fashion Council. Patty Huntington shares all the details for WWD. {WWD}

The story behind the wigs in "Black Is King"

Neal Farinah, a longtime collaborator of Beyoncé's, tells Cosmopolitan's Julee Wilson all about the work that went into the incredible wigs in "Black Is King." He details building over 40 custom hairstyles with his team in just six days and shares the historical points of inspiration for the work. {Cosmopolitan}

