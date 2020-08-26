Great Outfits in Fashion History: Zoe Saldana in the Prabal Gurung Dress That Started It All

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

At this point, Prabal Gurung is a regular name on the red carpet, having secured placements on some of the world's biggest celebrities and most publicized events. But it all started over 10 years ago, when he presented his first-ever collection, for Fall 2009. "I just want to do beautiful, well-made clothes," he told Vogue at the time. It didn't take long for people to notice.

Speaking with the Hollywood Reporter in 2012, Gurung remembered how, days after his debut presentation, a singular dress from that first collection — a red, one-shouldered, layered-skirt mini with "a Valentine bow" — ended up on the cover of WWD. "That changed everything; everyone started calling," he said. "Then Zoe Saldana wore it to the 'Star Trek' premiere in Germany."

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

That was in April 2009. Saldana picked one of the hero pieces from that collection and gave it its big Hollywood moment. As we know, it wouldn't be the last: Demi Moore and Rachel Weisz both wore dresses from the line to a Cartier event that May; many other celebrities followed, so that, by the end of the year, he had racked up an impressive number of red-carpet credits.

Saldana has continued to wear Prabal Gurung as his label and profile grew. (She was even his date to the 2012 CFDA Awards.) Still, that first look — with it's vibrant color and bold shape — remains a favorite. Shop similar little red dresses, inspired by Saldana, in the gallery, below.

