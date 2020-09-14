All the Winners From the 2020 CFDA Awards

Christopher John Rogers, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Telfar Clemens and more took home prizes.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

On Monday, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced the winners of its annual Awards. Considered the biggest honor for a designer in the U.S. fashion industry, these prizes are typically handed out in a star-studded ceremony in early June. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, they were first postponed, then ultimately canceled over the summer; instead, the CFDA opted to reveal the 2020 victors virtually, on its website and social media channels, during New York Fashion Week in September.

See all the winners below (and all the nominees here, if you need a refresher). As a reminder, there are no honorees for Fashion Icon, Positive Change, Founder's, Media, Lifetime Achievement or International this year. There are, however, two new categories: Global Women's Designer of the Year and Global Men's Designer of the Year. We'll be updating this post live as they're announced.

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Gabriela Hearst

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss

American Accessories Designer of the Year: Telfar Clemens for Telfar

American Emerging Designer of the Year: Christopher John Rogers

Global Women's Designer of the Year: Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino

Global Men's Designer of the Year: Kim Jones for Dior

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.