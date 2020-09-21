What Everyone Wore to the 2020 (Virtual) Emmys
The 2020 Emmys were unlike any other. And while there was no official red carpet, that didn't stop nominees and presenters from dressing up (and, in the cases of Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie winner Regina King, perpetual fashion inspiration Tracee Ellis Ross and the cast of "Schitt's Creek," creating their own step-and-repeats for their at-home watch parties).
There was haute couture. There were poignant messages. There was lots of Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton. Scroll through to see what celebrities wore to the virtual Emmys, as seen on Instagram.
Zendaya in Christopher John Rogers
Zendaya in Giorgio Armani Privé
Regina King in Schiaparelli Haute Couture
King in Schiaparelli and Phenomenal
Catherine O'Hara in Valentino
Kerry Washington in Oscar de la Renta
Washington in Dolce & Gabbana
Issa Rae in Sergio Hudson
Reese Witherspoon in Louis Vuitton
Daniel Levy in Thom Browne
Tracee Ellis Ross in Alexandre Vauthier
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Louis Vuitton
Yvonne Orji wearing Azzi & Osta
Cynthia Erivo in Versace
Julia Garner in Chanel
Octavia Spencer in Tadashi Shoji
D'arcy Carden in Valentino
Billy Porter in Ashi Studio
Jameela Jamil in JJwinks and Markarian
Annie Murphy in Valentino
Robin Thede in Christian Siriano
Sandra Oh in Korelimited and L'Agence
Tituss Burgess in LRC
Laura Linney in Christian Siriano
H.E.R. in Vera Wang
Laverne Cox in Kim Kassas Couture
Jonathan van Ness in Rick Owens
Holland Taylor in Prada
Jeremy Pope in Louis Vuitton
Uzo Aduba in Aliétte
Sterling K. Brown
Shira Haas in Chanel Haute Couture
Paul Mescal in Louis Vuitton
Yara Shahidi in Prada
Eugene Levy in Dior
Rachel Brosnahan in Christy Rilling
Additional credits, not pictured: Jovan Adepo in Dior, Jennifer Aniston in vintage Dior, Jason Bateman in Dior, Cox in Azzi & Osta, Trevor Noah in Dior, Samira Wiley in Olivia von Halle.
Homepage image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
