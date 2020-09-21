What Everyone Wore to the 2020 (Virtual) Emmys

There was haute couture. There were poignant messages. There was lots of Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton.

The 2020 Emmys were unlike any other. And while there was no official red carpet, that didn't stop nominees and presenters from dressing up (and, in the cases of Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie winner Regina King, perpetual fashion inspiration Tracee Ellis Ross and the cast of "Schitt's Creek," creating their own step-and-repeats for their at-home watch parties).

There was haute couture. There were poignant messages. There was lots of Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton. Scroll through to see what celebrities wore to the virtual Emmys, as seen on Instagram.

Zendaya in Christopher John Rogers

Zendaya in Giorgio Armani Privé

Regina King in Schiaparelli Haute Couture

King in Schiaparelli and Phenomenal

Catherine O'Hara in Valentino

Kerry Washington in Oscar de la Renta

Washington in Dolce & Gabbana

Issa Rae in Sergio Hudson

Reese Witherspoon in Louis Vuitton

Daniel Levy in Thom Browne

Tracee Ellis Ross in Alexandre Vauthier

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Louis Vuitton

Yvonne Orji wearing Azzi & Osta

Cynthia Erivo in Versace

Julia Garner in Chanel

Octavia Spencer in Tadashi Shoji

D'arcy Carden in Valentino

Billy Porter in Ashi Studio

Jameela Jamil in JJwinks and Markarian

Annie Murphy in Valentino

Robin Thede in Christian Siriano

Sandra Oh in Korelimited and L'Agence

Tituss Burgess in LRC

Laura Linney in Christian Siriano

H.E.R. in Vera Wang

Laverne Cox in Kim Kassas Couture

Jonathan van Ness in Rick Owens

Holland Taylor in Prada

Jeremy Pope in Louis Vuitton

Uzo Aduba in Aliétte

Sterling K. Brown

Shira Haas in Chanel Haute Couture

Paul Mescal in Louis Vuitton

Yara Shahidi in Prada

Eugene Levy in Dior

Rachel Brosnahan in Christy Rilling

Additional credits, not pictured: Jovan Adepo in Dior, Jennifer Aniston in vintage Dior, Jason Bateman in Dior, Cox in Azzi & Osta, Trevor Noah in Dior, Samira Wiley in Olivia von Halle.

Homepage image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.