Aaron Philip Landed Her First Major Fashion Campaign — For Moschino

Aaron Philip for Moschino. Photo: Luigi & Iango/Courtesy of Moschino

Aaron Philip has been making the fashion rounds for awhile now, getting signed to Elite Model Management., talking about better representation for the disabled and queer communities in Vogue and, most recently, appearing on Collina Strada's digital runway. Now she's hit another significant milestone.

On Friday, the model announced that she'd landed her first major fashion ad campaign, for Moschino. "I've been too shell shocked to try & say anything prolific, but this is SUCH A BIG DEAL BEING A PHYSICALLY DISABLED PERSON/MODEL IN A CAMPAIGN LIKE THIS," she wrote in an Instagram caption.

Photo: Luigi & Iango/Courtesy of Moschino

Though Philip is vocal about her status as a Black trans disabled woman, she said on Twitter that Moschino creative director "Jeremy Scott booked me as a model, not as an activist, and I love him so much. For that and his understanding."

The campaign was lensed by photography duo Luigi and Iango, with makeup by Georgi Sandev, hair by Luigi Murenu and nails by Naomi Yasuda. Scott seemed more than happy with how the shoot turned out, sharing it on Instagram with a caption that read "serving face face face!"

The designer's enthusiasm was surpassed perhaps only by Philip's own. "I really am so so very happy & I hope the community is too!" she wrote. "This is the start! More REAL space for us!"

