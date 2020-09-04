Alexander Wang Debuts Virtual See-Now, Buy Now September 2020 Collection

A look from the Alexander Wang "Shot to Shop" collection. Photo: Steven Klein

Following a Rockefeller Center catwalk that featured Pete Davidson last June, Alexander Wang decided to sit a season out to get ready for the ultimate #Wangfest in 2020 — an epic 15th anniversary blowout that would rival every party he's ever thrown. But faced with a global pandemic and strict rules around large gatherings, the label is giving us its first instantly-shoppable collection instead of a Wangover.

The see-now, buy-now range for September 2020, dubbed "Shot to Shop," is showcased in a lookbook-style format, photographed by Steven Klein and modeled by some of Wang's favorites, including Adesuwa Aighewi, Anna Ewers, Anok Yai, Binx Walton and Gigi Hadid.

With this new product drop, Wang continues to rework the urban uniform. Ready-to-wear pieces from his namesake label are mixed with his lower-priced and more casual essentials line T By, creating a blend of lounge-friendly options (think terry sweatsuits) and nightlife favorites (club-worthy corset dresses). Denim is also redefined for the quarantine age: High-waisted '90s-inspired shorts are styled with an oversized button-down, a sports bra and slip-on thong heels for an easy couch-to-happy hour look. The jeans are a welcome departure from some of Wang's distressed offerings from previous seasons, and in addition to classic light-wash slim pairs, there are slouchy fits that come in a cool smokey heart print.

Should Wang reschedule the anniversary celebration, we'll have plenty of party wares to choose from: The September 2020 collection boasts a number of covetable shiny pieces that encourage dancing on tables, including feathered sandals, a rhinestone nano pouch, an asymmetrical hem ruffled leather skirt, a deconstructed shirt dress, a sultry sheer top and a silky neoprene fitted shirt jacket with a plunging neckline.

See every look from the Alexander Wang "Shot to Shop" September 2020 collection in the gallery below, and shop it all here.

