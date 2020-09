This only happens twice a year! Enjoy 25% off sitewide including new arrivals + sale.

Looking to refresh your fall wardrobe? We’re treating our family + friends (that’s you!) to 25% off sitewide at alice + olivia for a limited time only. Shop must-have fall dresses, sweaters, denim, leather, and more. Plus, free shipping and returns on all orders.

When: Thursday, 9/24 12:00AM EDT – Monday, 10/5 11:59PM EDT.

Where? https://www.aliceandolivia.com/

Follow us: @aliceandolivia