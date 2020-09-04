ALIX NYC Is Seeking A Graphic Design / Social Media / Press Intern In New York, NY
ALIX NYC is New York based fashion label, specializing in women’s bodysuits and swimsuits. We are seeking a motivated, organized and creative individual to assist with social media, content creation, and press.
The ideal candidate will cultivate the ALIX NYC brand perception through careful content selection and distribution across all digital platforms. This candidate will strive to achieve exponential sales growth and brand awareness by effective management of social media, graphic content, marketing, analytics, and press.
Responsibilities:
- Manage social media accounts (this includes Instagram, Facebook, blogs, etc.)
- Design and develop (graphics) projects following ALIX NYC's aesthetic
- Assist with the development of new concepts and ideas
- Excellent InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator Skills
- Dropbox & Google Drive experience
- Projects include Social Media, Newsletter creation in Klayvio & Web
- Takes initiative
- Intrinsically understands how to work fast but efficiently, and can easily prioritize a vast to-do list
- Enthusiastic, motivated, and happy! We are a small team and looking for someone who has a positive attitude and is ready to dive into multiple projects at once
- Fast learner
- Must live in NYC and be able to commute into midtown to assist with sending and receiving press samples
- Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
- Must meet all deadlines
- Must be open to receiving feedback
Requirements:
- 2+ years experience in social media, graphic design, some press sample management experience preferred
- Working towards a Bachelors Degree
- In-depth knowledge and understanding of social media platforms
- Operating knowledge of Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, and InDesign
- Excellent written, verbal and presentation skills
- Extremely organized and attention to detail
- Self-starter who can think outside the box
- Passion for fashion, digital retail, social media, photography
- Positive, pro-active, problem solver
To Apply: Email Ishmael Dizon at ishmael@alixnyc.com with the subject line: “Graphic & Social Media Intern”. In the email please include your resume, cover letter, and a brief paragraph explaining why you are the perfect candidate for this position.