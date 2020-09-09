Joseph Altuzarra Cast the Women in His Life to Model His Fall 2020 Collection

Photo: Courtesy of Altuzarra

Over the past few months, we've seen brands eschew professional models to appear in their ad campaigns in favor of friends, muses and even employees. For Fall 2020, Joseph Altuzarra went in an even more personal direction, enlisting the women in his life to be the faces of his collection.

Altuzarra's grandmother, Jeannette Wei; mother, Karen Altuzarra; cousin, Lily Kwong; and daughter Emma Altuzarra-Weissman were each photographed by another member of their family wearing pieces from his autumnal line, which showed during Paris Fashion Week in February, for the campaign. And yes, it's precious.

"It was so sweet to FaceTime with my grandmother and to have her try on the pieces that were inspired by her wardrobe," the designer told Vogue. (This particular collection drew from his Chinese heritage, reimagining styles found in Wei's own closet.) "She loves this one tree in her retirement community, and she wanted to take a picture in front of it. It was very sweet to go through that with her and to also not have total control over the project, to let it be just this very spontaneous, loving memento."

Of the campaign for this collection, Altuzarra said in a statement: "Fall is my most personal collection yet. Inspired by my maternal grandparents and their journey from Shanghai to America in the 1940s, it meditates on the meaning of family and the importance of heirlooms in the narrative we build over time. To honor those that have come before me, and the next generation, I wanted to share fall through my own lens, photographing the most important women in my life as seen in the newest collection. The series captures not just the enduring vitality of my family, but also the east-meets-west texture of the season. And, like each piece I design, each image can be saved for posterity. I hope you love them as much as I do."

