AREA's First Ever Sample Sale, 9/17 - 9/21

Get up to 90% retail prices from AREA's sample sale at 595 Broadway from September 17 - 21.

Founded in 2014 by designers Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Pansczczyk in downtown New York City, AREA is a womenswear and accessories design studio specializing in quality craftsmanship, textile development, and innovative embellishment.

AREA's first ever sample sale will have styles from the very beginning up to present with discounts up to 90%.

Location: 595 Broadway, New York, NY 10012

Dates + Time: September 17 - 21

12pm - 7pm and 12pm - 6pm on September 21.